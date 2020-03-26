Big Fight: Motormouth Morgan Slams UK PM Boris on Non-essentials Working Amid UK Lockdown

British broadcaster Piers Morgan on Wednesday slammed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over non-essential services working during the three-week lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis. Taking to Twitter, he stated that non-essentials working during a lockdown is not a lockdown. According to Morgan, it will only infect more people with deadly Coronavirus. He further added that it is also putting immense pressure on the National Health Service (NHS).

Currently, as many as 9,529 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, 465 deaths have been reported and 135 people are said to have recovered.

A lockdown that allows millions of non-essential workers to go to work every day is not a lockdown.

It's just an invitation to COVID-19 to infect a lot more people & put a lot more pressure on the NHS.

The UK under lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday had announced a lockdown in the country claiming that citizens will not be allowed to leave their homes for the coming three weeks due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. He had asserted that a total of £30 will be fined if people are found gathering in groups. He had further stated that all the non-essential shops will be shut down like outdoor gyms, movie theatres and places of worship, except for funerals. Along with it, all the essential services will remain functional.

Along with it, the mobile networks in the country have been deployed to send out the government's text messages to all customers with details of the new shutdown measures.

The Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 471,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 21,293 people. Meanwhile, around 114,642 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

