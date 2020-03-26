The Debate
USA Expresses Solidarity With India: 'Will Work Shoulder To Shoulder Against Covid-19'

General News

Amid the lockdown in India, USA has expressed solidarity with India stating that it echos Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to keep up the fighting spirits

COVID-19

As the entire country is under lockdown in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, the USA has expressed solidarity with India stating that it echos Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to keep up the fighting spirits. The US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in a tweet said that it stands shoulder to shoulder in the fight against the deadly Covid-19 outbreak.

READ | Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish, Asks ‘no Relief For Stranded Biharis?' Amid Covid Lockdown

READ | PM Modi Busts Myths Around Coronavirus, Appeals People To Take Disease Seriously

USA's condition worsens

The tweet comes even as the USA itself is struggling to contain the pandemic that has gripped the country. New York, the financial capital of the USA has witnessed a massive surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. Three weeks after its first coronavirus infection was discovered, the NYC region reached an alarming milestone and now accounts for roughly 5 per cent of the world’s confirmed cases, making it an epicentre of the pandemic and increasing pressure on officials to take more drastic measures. Hospitals in the state are overwhelmed. California has said it could be facing the next major wave of the disease. The total number of Coronavirus cases in the USA has risen over 65,000 with over 900 deaths.

READ | New York Becomes New Epicenter Of Coronavirus In The US, Government Takes Drastic Measures

READ | Middle-class Localities In Mumbai Ban Entry Of Outsiders Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

India, on the other hand, has adopted the preventive measures before things spiralled as compared to other developed nations such as the US, France, Italy, and the UK. While taking stock of the severity of the pandemic and its surging number in India, PM Modi as an extremely crucial precautionary measure, announced a  21-day nation-wide lockdown in the country. While the US has over 65,000 cases and over 900 deaths, India despite being the second-most populous country in the world has so far recorded merely 606 cases while 42 cases have been recovered and discharged.

