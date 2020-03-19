COVID-19: Three Elderly Women In Fear Of Loneliness Decide To Quarantine Together

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread fear among people, having claimed more than 9,000 lives and over two lakh people infected. In the past few weeks, countries around the world have moved to a complete lockdown situation, where people are being advised to stay indoors as much as possible to contain the contagion. This has forced people to distance themselves socially, as per reports.

However, lifelong friends Doreen, Dotty and Carol revealed their plans to live together in a bid to stave off the loneliness of self-isolation, as per media reports.

READ: White House, Media Team Up For Virus Public Service Campaign

To combat the loneliness

The UK government intends to instruct people over the age of 70 to be in self-isolation to avoid contracting the virus. However, Doreen, Dotty and Carol, all pensioners from the north of England, planned to move in together to combat the loneliness of self-isolation. They claim that it will be entertaining if they are quarantined together. The three women, all in their 70s, have known each other for more than 40 years. In times of crisis, they have no plans of going in different directions.

READ: Iraq Could Face Economic Crisis With Virus And Oil

They will have a week of self-isolation in their own homes and if they are still fit and well then they would decide which house to go and live in, as per media reports. The ladies reportedly said that they all had properties with a similar number of rooms, but each place had something else to offer. For instance, Dotty and Jayne had back gardens where they could exercise and chill out, whereas Doreen had Netflix which meant that they could watch the Crown together.

The ladies joked that they would definitely be getting in a supply of wine before they close themselves off from the world. One of them told the media that they had been friends for so long and if they weren't there for each other during the coronavirus pandemic, it wouldn't feel right. Jayne reportedly said, that they had seen each other through divorces and loss, and that they can go on holiday together, and that they will look after each other.

READ: Heartbreaking Photo Of Elderly Woman Surrounded By Empty Shelves Breaks Internet

READ: Amid Coronavirus Scare, Elderly Man Greets Wife On Anniversary From Outside Window