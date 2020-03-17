Amid Coronavirus Scare, Elderly Man Greets Wife On Anniversary From Outside Window

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread fear and anxiety among people, agonizing accounts and pictures of patients are being shared on social media, winning the hearts of the people. The latest picture that has left everyone heartbroken, proves that love blossoms even at the time of a worldwide contagion. Even the deadly coronavirus could not stop this old couple from celebrating their anniversary.

READ: What Is FA Grassroots Football? Is FA Grassroots Football Suspended Due To Coronavirus?

Love in the time of coronavirus

Connecticut man Bob Shellard found a heartwarming way to celebrate his wedding anniversary. For the first time in their marriage, Bob and his wife Nancy were forced to spend their anniversary apart. Nancy was at her nursing home during the anniversary. Under normal circumstances, Bob visits Nancy at her nursing home daily. But such visitations are restricted now across the state because of the escalating COVID-19 outbreak. However, Bob was determined to meet his wife. So, he showed up outside Nancy's medical facility with balloons and a placard that said, "I’ve loved you for 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary," as per media reports.

Despite being denied visitation amid the coronavirus pandemic, this husband wouldn't spend his wedding anniversary without his wife. He showed up at her nursing home with an incredibly sweet message. https://t.co/pNTNMV8mw3 pic.twitter.com/XpEGoYOkN1 — Wedding ETC (@weddingetcSA) March 17, 2020

Nancy responded to her husband's gesture by waving and blowing kisses from the window of her second-floor room. Bob told the media that it made him feel bad because his wife was not with him and that he would never want anybody else, other than her. Bob and Nancy's daughter Laura said she has learned a lot from her parents and all that they've shared in their 67 years of marriage. She told the media that they have been an example for her and her siblings and that they have learned a lot from them.

This picture was shared on Twitter and has garnered hundreds of responses that called the moment "heartbreaking." Others shared their own concern for their own loved ones in nursing homes around the country.

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: FifPro To Resolve Players' Contracts Problem Amid Coronavirus Crisis

As coronavirus concerns grow in America, nursing homes are taking extra precautions to ensure their residents stay healthy. Prompted by this, restaurants and movie theaters have been closed. With these nonessential nursing home visits have also been limited.

READ: Coronavirus Pandemic: Cricket Australia CEO Says T20 World Cup Preparations Not Affected

READ: Coronavirus Pandemic: Cricket Australia CEO Says T20 World Cup Preparations Not Affected

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.