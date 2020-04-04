COVID-19: UK PM Boris Johnson Urges Citizens To Stay At Home Even In 'fine Weather'

While the world is battling with coronavirus outbreak, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged citizens to “stay at home” and said “don’t be tempted to break regulations” in “fine weather". As of April 4, UK has recorded at least 38,168 coronavirus cases with over 3,600 fatalities. British PM even lauded his country’s efforts and the sacrifice it did to slow down the spread of fatal COVID-19 which is highly contagious. Johnson, who himself has contracted coronavirus and is quarantined, want citizens to remain indoors to protect both the vulnerable citizens in the country and the National Health Service (NHS).

This country has made a huge effort, a huge sacrifice, and done absolutely brilliantly well in delaying the spread of the virus.



But in this fine weather, please don't be tempted to break the regulations. I urge everyone to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 4, 2020

Read - UK Health Secretary On Opening Of London Hospital

Read - UK Troops Deliver Protective Gear To Hospitals

Johnson still in isolation

Johnson, who announced that he was detected positive of coronavirus earlier this month, posted an update on April 3 that he still in self-isolation with mild symptoms. After chairing the first digital cabinet just a couple of days ago, Johnson urged citizens to “stay home and safe lives”, the campaign by the British government aimed at slowing down the spread of coronavirus.

British PM also said that UK has done a “tremendous” job in handling the pandemic and keeping the coronavirus contained. However, UK recorded a drastic increase in daily deaths on April 3 with at least 684 people dying of COVID-19 disease and detected 4,450 new cases in just 24 hours. Johnson, however, noted that even though the weather is “good” in the country, people should stay at home and practice social distancing because it will prevent the ones who are more vulnerable to the disease including older people.

Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus.



You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 59,226 lives worldwide as of April 4. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 205 countries and has infected at least 1,118,559 people. Out of the total infections, 229,274 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Read - UK Charities Urge Govt To Find Shelter For Homeless Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Read - COVID-19: UK PM Still In Isolation With Mild Symptoms, Urges Citizens To Stay Home