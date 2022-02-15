COVID-19: Duchess Of Cornwall Camilla Tests Positive After Prince Charles; In Isolation

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House informed on Monday, four days after her husband, Prince Charles, revealed that he had contracted the virus. According to the statement, Camilla is self-isolating and will continue to follow government guidelines. While citing a royal source, CNN also reported that the Duchess tested positive for coronavirus despite being triple vaccinated.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines," the statement said.

Prince Charles tests COVID positive

Meanwhile, Prince Charles had started isolating on February 10 after testing positive for the virus for the second time. It is to mention that the 73-year-old is heir to the throne had to cancel his attendance at an event in the English city of Winchester on Thursday. He is also fully inoculated.

Prince Charles who is currently self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 disease was reported to meet the Queen two days ago in Windsor, according to a royal source. They highlighted that the monarch is not displaying any kind of COVID-19 symptoms, however, they refused to confirm whether or not she has tested negative.

The Britain Queen is thought to have spent some time with Prince Charles on Tuesday at her Windsor Castle residence, where her son had performed an investiture on her behalf. Furthermore, Queen Elizabeth II would not be self-isolating because she is completely inoculated, but she will be required to do daily lateral flow tests for a week.

In addition to this, during a huge event at London's British Museum on Wednesday evening, Prince Charles had visited dozens of individuals. At the reception in the Museum to honour the work of the British Asian Trust, Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla visited Chancellor Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid. According to Clarence House, Camilla has tested negative for the COVID-19 disease.