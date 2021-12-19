COVID-19: London Mayor Declares 'major Incident' Amid Surge In Omicron Infections

Amid a tremendous surge in coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, particularly in the national capital, London, its mayor has declared a "major incident" on Saturday. According to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, he has announced the "distress call" as the capital city is grappling under the highly-infectious COVID-19 variant.

Notably, a 'major incident' in the United Kingdom means that the region has plunged into an emergency and needs special arrangements to deal with the situation. Earlier, the London mayor had declared a major incident on January 8, this year due to the severe blow of COVID-19 on the country's National Health Service (NHS).

"BREAKING: Today I have declared a major incident in London in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant across our capital. This will help us avoid disruption to frontline services - and to the life-saving booster vaccine rollout," Sadiq Khan tweeted.

10,059 new cases of Omicron variant found in UK

The United Kingdom, on Friday, recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases, nearly 15,000 more cases than Wednesday, the UK health ministry said. According to the data released by the ministry, the country has reported at least 93,045 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period.

With the latest inclusion of COVID cases, the country's COVID caseload now stands at 11,190,354. The health ministry also said at least 10,059 samples were tested positive for the new COVID variant, Omicron. As of Friday, the total Omicron cases found in the country rose to 24,968.

According to UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) at least 111 people lost their lives while battling the deadly virus. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 1,47,048, with 7,611 COVID-19 patients still in the hospital. As per the local media reports, more than two-thirds of coronavirus cases in London are now estimated to be Omicron.

"10,059 additional confirmed cases of the #Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across the UK. Confirmed Omicron cases in the UK now total 24,968," UK Health Security Agency informed on Twitter.

Johnson reacted to the abrupt increase in covid case

The scientists noted that the devastating situation in the UK is enough to perceive the infectious power of the Omicron virus. Earlier, a study by Imperial College London showed that the risk of reinfection from Omicron is more than five times higher than Delta and shows no sign of being milder than the previous COVID variant.

While speaking to Sky News, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "Omicron is a "very serious threat" and that the country is seeing a "very serious wave coming through." The Johnson government has already invoked a new set of rules ordering masks to be worn in most indoor settings in England and requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enjoy leisure services such as nightclubs and large crowded events.

With inputs from agencies

Image: Twitter/@LDN_pressoffice/ Shutterstock