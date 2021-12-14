UK PM Boris Johnson Faces Massive Revolt From Conservatives Over New COVID Curbs

Amid the rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a massive revolt over his proposal of imposing new COVID restrictions. Several MPs from the Conservative Party raised their voices against the government in Parliament on Tuesday, resulting in the biggest Tory rebellion against Johnson's Prime Ministership. As per various media reports, more than 80 Conservative backbenchers have signalled that they are ready to object to new COVID regulations that include mandatory face masks, isolation, vaccine passports, and compulsory vaccinations for NHS staff.

Meanwhile, 10 junior ministerial aides could also resign to oppose the government's "Plan B" measures, which raise questions over citizens' freedom. However, the government's new restrictions are likely to pass, as the Labour Party has decided to vote in favor of PM Boris Johnson. The new COVID restrictions would allow only those individuals who prove they are fully vaccinated or have a negative lateral flow test to enter large venues.

The members of Conservative Parties believe that the introduction of the COVID passport rule would be a threat to the freedom of the people and that denying entry to the unvaccinated would create a two-tier society. On the other hand, the government has claimed that the measures are necessary to curtail the spread of Omicron, which is affecting more and more people across the nation. However, the government is trying to find ways to win back the conservative rebels. Notably, the government has announced that people who are not fully vaccinated can show proof of negative test reports to gain access to public spaces.

COVID situation in the UK

COVID cases in the UK are rising as the number of people infected by the Omicron variant has reached 20% of cases in England, and it is likely to spread rapidly in London within a couple of days, said Health Secretary Sajid Javid to MPs. The country reported 54,661 confirmed cases of all COVID variants on Monday, followed by 38 deaths. As per the official data, a total of 7,373 people across the country are hospitalised due to severe illness caused by COVID-19.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay/ Representative Image)