COVID-19: No Decision On UK's Universal Payment Scheme For Coronavirus Patients

With a clampdown until February half-term to suppress the transmission of the mutant strain of the coronavirus, the UK government's announcement of 500 pounds ($683) payment to cover covid positive individuals remains unverified, as of January 22. Environment Minister George Eustice told the UK media outlets that the financial assistance scheme planned by the Boris Johnson administration, that might incur the government an estimated 453 million pounds as cited by UK newspapers, has not been decided on yet.

However, according to several local media reports, some coronavirus patients across the UK on low wages have already received checks worth 500 pounds. UK’s government, earlier this year, announced the £4.6 billion in new lockdown grants to support businesses and protect jobs amid the stringent lockdown measures. Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a one-off grant worth up to £9,000 following UK PM’s orders that all business except the pharmacies and essential goods store will be closed until at least mid-February. Johnson added that the administration might provide cash on a per-property basis to financially support 600,000 businesses across the country, and swing checks for those that are impacted by the restrictions to control the virus.

Might incur 'hefty costs'

According to a Downing Street release, the government suggested that it will roll out welfare benefits for those under isolation due to COVID-19. But an official policy paper, accessed by the Guardian, cited the administration as planning to provide universal payments to all those that contract the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, this might incur the government hefty costs, according to a report in the Guardian. Speaking to the press, minister George Eustice said that the decision about the scheme is yet to be made. Meanwhile, in a statement, chancellor Sunak said: “We’ve taken swift action to protect lives and livelihoods and we’re announcing a further cash injection to support jobs until the Spring.” He, however, didn’t disclose the details of the universal pay plan under review by the UK administration.

