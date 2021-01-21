UK's Boris Johnson Hails Joe Biden's Move To Rejoin Paris Climate Accord

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed US President Joe Biden's move rejoin the Paris accord of 2015 that his predecessor Donald Trump had abandoned in 2017. In one of the very first actions as the 46th US President following the historic inauguration, Biden retracted the decision taken by the previous Trump administration and joined the US back to the agreement meant for nations to collaborate and achieve a common climate goal. Biden signed 15 executive orders, reversing Trump's key policies on the first day in office.

The British PM also noted on January 20 that America rejoins the accord in the year Britain will be hosting the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. Boris said that he looks forward to working with US partners. Earlier French President Emmanuel Macron also welcomed Biden's decision and said 'welcome back'.

President @JoeBiden rejoining the Paris Agreement is hugely positive news. In the year we host @COP26 in Glasgow, I look forward to working with our US partners to do all we can to safeguard our planet. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 21, 2021

French President wrote on Twitter, "I welcome the return of the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement: Welcome back! It is together that we can succeed in meeting the challenges of our time. It is altogether that we can change the climate situation by taking action for our planet."

Read - UN Chief Antonio Guterres 'warmly Welcomes' Joe Biden's Move To Rejoin Paris Agreement

Read - 'Dear Joe, Pardon Me': Trump Left Letter For Biden; Netizens Guess Content With Memes

US rejoins Paris Climate Accord

In another massive change in one of the first actions as the US President, Biden announced that Washington is back to Paris Climate Accord that was signed in 2015 but Trump abandoned the agreement in 2017. Even during campaigning for the presidential seat at the White House and after being elected in the US Election 2020, Biden had reiterated that the US will be rejoining the climate accord within the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change. According to Trump, in a bid to fulfil his duty of ‘protecting’ US and Americans, it was essential to withdraw from the Paris Accord.

We're back in the Paris Climate Agreement. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 21, 2021

By joining the agreement, as per reports, the US will also regain its authority to accelerate the efforts that are already being made to tackle the climate crisis and raise global ambitions. While the European Union (EU) and other nations including Japan and South Korea have made bold pledged to reduce emissions but Biden has also announced that the future is net-zero by 2050. Even though the nations were moving forward without America in the last four years, Biden’s promises will land one of the greatest economies of the world on the force for the earth.

Read - President Biden Sends Comprehensive Immigration Reform Bill To Congress On Day One In White House

Read - Joe Biden Signs 15 Executive Orders On The First Day As US President