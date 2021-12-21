COVID-19 Restrictions Unlikely Before Christmas But Evaluating Data 'hour By Hour': UK PM

As the number of cases of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant rise before Christmas in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that the government should "reserve the possibility" of enacting new COVID regulations in England.

Though Johnson did not unveil any new restrictions or measures, however, he did say that ministers have been "looking at all kinds of things". After discussing for two hours in a Cabinet meeting, UK PM said that the data was being evaluated "hour by hour" and that there were some things that need some clarity before a decision is made, BBC reported.

Furthermore, Johnson advised the citizens to be cautious as a total of 91,743 Covid instances were recorded throughout the UK on Monday, the second-highest daily total ever, whereas Omicron cases in the nation have crossed the 10,000 mark. New limitations may be needed shortly, according to the government's scientific experts, who have recommended limiting the size of groups that can assemble and banning locations where there is a significant danger of transmission.

'Reasons for taking any action were "very, very finely balanced"': Johnson on UK COVID restrictions

However, on the other hand, such limits are being met with criticism from inside PM's own party. Last week, over 100 Tory MPs opposed and voted against the British government's intention to introduce Covid passes, and Brexit minister Lord Frost resigned from the cabinet over "coercive measures" to combat Covid. In the meantime, following the discussion, Johnson said that the reasons for taking any action were "very, very finely balanced", as per The Guardian.

Highlighting the need to take action, Johnson stated, "Unfortunately I must say to people that we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS. And we won't hesitate to take that action," BBC reported. Further, when he was asked about the possibility of more restrictions before or after Christmas, UK PM said that they have been looking at all kinds of things to keep Omicron within control and "will rule nothing out".

Keeping in mind how infectious Omicron is, Boris Johnson stated that people should, for the time being, concentrate on exercising caution, with ventilation, wearing of masks in appropriate areas, and regular hand-washing all required. The UK Prime Minister even said that getting vaccines and boosters really matters.

Meanwhile, as per Worldometers, over 1,14,53,121 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 1,47,261 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)