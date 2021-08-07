COVID-19: UK Exempts Indian Travellers From Mandatory Hotel Quarantine; Check Latest Rules

In a major development, the British government has announced that Indian travellers will no longer be subjected to mandatory 10 days of hotel quarantine. The announcement comes two days after the UK moved India from ‘red’ to 'amber’ in its traffic light system for international travel, thereby easing restrictions. UK’s Department of Transport in a statement said that the new rule would come into effect starting 4 am local time on Sunday, that is August 8.

"The UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain will be moved from the red list to the amber list. All changes come into effect Sun 8th August at 4 am," UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted.

Owing to the huge expenses and hassle involved, there was a growing demand for easing the travel norms between the two countries. As per the new rule, all passengers from India would have to quarantine themselves at their homes or at a place they’ve registered with the authorities. The total duration of isolation has also been reduced from 14 days to 10. All the travelers would be required to take a COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight.

Here are the new rules for travellers from India:

Take a COVID-19 test in the three days before travel

Before departure, it is necessary to book and pay for two COVID-19 tests to be taken after arrival in the UK besides completing a passenger locator form

On arrival, a person must stay in home quarantine for 10 days unlike the earlier hotel stay requirement

The COVID-19 tests must be taken on or before day 2 and on or before day 8 after arrival

Those fully vaccinated in the UK, the UK vaccination programme overseas or part of a UK-approved vaccine trial can skip quarantine and the day 8 test

Under 18 exempted

Under-18 and those fully vaccinated in the UK are exempt from the home quarantine, as well as those who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the EU and US. Additionally, those people are also exempt who are fully vaccinated in the UK or under the UK vaccine programme overseas; under 18 on the day you arrive in England and resident in the UK or in a country with a vaccination programme approved by the UK and part of a UK-approved vaccine trial.

