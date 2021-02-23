COVID-19: UK PM Promises 'incomparably Better' Summer; Announces Lockdown Removal By June

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday declared that the spring and summer could be “incomparably better” in the UK, as he announced the government’s roadmap to cautiously ease lockdown restrictions in England. In a statement to parliament on February 22, the British Prime minister announced a 4-stage plan for the reopening of the nightclubs, sporting activities to resume, and holidays to return across the country. While drafting a route back to a “more normal way of life”, PM Johnson announced the easing of restrictions, saying that the government will move cautiously to keep the infection under control. Citing the UK’s vaccination program, the British PM told the nation that his administration, along with Public Health England has been able to bring the hospitalization rate and deaths down by at least 75 percent with the administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Yesterday I set out our four-step roadmap to ease restrictions across England and provide a route back to a more normal way of life.



On Monday 8th March, schools and colleges across England will reopen, and teaching in classrooms can start again.



➡️ https://t.co/0wMm3UFjLD pic.twitter.com/XGnKnFIxep — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 23, 2021

Read: UK Wants UN Investigators To Be Given Urgent Access To Uyghur Camps In China's Xinjiang

Read: Pubs, Haircuts, Gyms Must Wait As UK Lifts Lockdown Slowly

Removing all restrictions by June

“Getting children back into school has been the top priority, and so from 8 March all children and students will return to face-to-face education in schools and college,” the UK PM announced. He added, “By this point [March], everyone in the top four vaccine priority cohorts, as determined by the independent JCVI, will have received the first dose of their vaccine and developed the necessary protection from it.” However, the Stay-at-Home requirement will remain, Johnson said. Although, citizens will be able to leave home for recreation outdoors such as a coffee or picnic with their household within their support bubble, with at least one person outside the household. Universities will be able to return to face-to-face learning, he further declared.

How we will cautiously ease the lockdown restrictions in England.



You can find more information here: https://t.co/Q6naOuOtTq pic.twitter.com/JolhmaZ2UE — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 22, 2021

Announcing more changes from 29 March, the British Prime Minister said that the government will allow outdoor gatherings of either 6 people or 2 households, “providing greater flexibility.” Moreover, the outdoor sports facilities, such as tennis and basketball courts, will be allowed to reopen, and people can take part informally organized outdoor sports. “At this point, the Stay at Home order will end,” Johnson said, adding that many lockdown restrictions will remain. While until May, the outdoor gathering for more than 30 people will still remain illegal, larger performances and sporting events in indoor venues with a capacity of 1,000 people or half-full will be allowed. By June 21, “all legal limits on social contact can be removed,” UK’s Prime Minister announced. This could make the summers “incomparably better”.

Read: Vaccine Data Allows Easing Of Lockdown:UK Minister

Read: Ireland Challenges Brexit Border Plan, Mulls Legal Recourse Amid Straining EU-UK Relations