COVID-19: UK To Donate 100 Million Surplus Vaccine Jabs To The World By 2022

Amid the ongoing second wave of coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday the United Kingdom will donate 100 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world within 2022. This came right before the G7 summit which will take place in Cornwall.

In an official announcement, Johnson's office said, "As a result of the success of the UK's vaccine program we are now in a position to share some of our surplus doses with those who need them." This came hours after The United States President Joe Biden promised half a billion doses of Pfizer vaccines to 92 low and middle-income countries and the African Union.

PM Johnson has also committed to donating a further 95 million doses within the next year, including 25 million more by the end of 2021 and 80 percent of the 100 million doses will go to COVAX and the remainder will be shared bilaterally with countries in need.

G7 Summit

At the G7 Summit, the Group of Seven nations is set to commit to sharing at least 1 billion coronavirus shots with the world, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Thursday, with half coming from the U.S. and 100 million from the U.K. as President Joe Biden urged allies to join in speeding the pandemic’s end and bolstering the strategic position of the world’s wealthiest democracies.

US Prez outlines US vaccine-sharing commitment

US President Joe Biden said that the United States will buy and donate hundreds of millions of doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to help save lives, not to get favours or potential concessions from the nearly 100 low-income countries that will be receiving the shots. He also called on other countries to follow the American lead, saying “it is in all of our interests to see the global economy recover.”

Biden is outlining U.S. global vaccine-sharing plans in St. Ives, England, after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Biden also said that the U.S. will buy 500 million doses, with 200 million to be delivered this year and the remainder in the first half of 2022.

(With Agency Inputs)