COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Prevented 10,400 Deaths In Older Adults In UK, Data Shows

A recent analysis by Public Health England (PHE) suggested that the COVID-19 vaccination programme has prevented the deaths of around 10,400 older people in England since it began. According to a press release, the figures revealed the thousands of lives saved were among those aged 60 and over in the space of four months. The PHE said that from December 8 last year up to the end of March, more than 15 million jabs have been given to adults in this age group.

As per the latest analysis, 9,100 deaths were prevented in those aged 80 and over. 1,200 were avoided in those aged 70 to 79 and 100 lives were saved in those aged 60 to 69. However, experts noted that the “true value” of the COVID-19 vaccines may also be seen in terms of avoiding future deaths should there be a resurgence of the virus in the UK.

According to the study, PHE compared the observed number of deaths with the number that would have been expected if vaccines had not been administered in the time frame of the study and allowed for 31 days for the effect of vaccination on deaths to be observed. Further, the press note said that expected deaths with COVID-19 were estimated using real-world data on how effective the vaccines are at preventing death and vaccine uptake.

‘Science is clear: vaccines save lives’

The analysis by PHE also takes into account the direct effects of vaccines. But PHE said that there is now “increasing evidence” that they also help to reduce transmission, making it “likely” a higher number of deaths will have been prevented by the vaccination programme. Following the release of the study, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock called the analysis “fantastic” and added, “Science is clear: vaccines save lives”.

Hancock said, “It’s fantastic to see the impact our pioneering vaccination programme is already having, with over 10,000 lives saved in a short space of time. That’s more than 10,000 families who haven’t suffered the loss of a loved one”.

He added, “The science is clear: vaccines save lives. All 3 of our approved vaccines have been deemed safe and effective by our world class independent medicines regulator. The new figures published today show why it’s so vital that people get their second dose too. When people get the call, they should get the jab”.

PHE Head of Immunisation, Dr Mary Ramsay also said that the latest analysis is further evidence that COVID-19 vaccinations are continuing to prevent hundreds of deaths every day. She further encouraged anyone who is offered a vaccine to take it as soon as possible. Ramsay even added that while the vaccines have a striking impact on mortality, we don’t confidently know yet how much these vaccines will reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 onto others.

Ramsay said, “Even if you have been vaccinated, it is really important that you continue to act like you have the virus, practise good hand hygiene and stay at home”.

(Image: Pixabay/Unsplash)