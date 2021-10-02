COVID Cases Among Younger School Children See Rapid Surge In The UK: ONS

A report by the United Kingdom's Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that COVID-19 infections among school children (2-11 years) have rapidly increased in the week ending September 25. According to the latest statistics released by the ONS, one in every 20 children of secondary school age was infected with the deadly virus in the United Kingdom.

As per the report, the risk of children getting infected with the coronavirus was very low, but, the data highlighted a significant increase in COVID cases among school-age children.

The ONS, in its report, claimed it was the highest number of cases ever reported for this age group. However, it said that coronavirus cases among school-children between the age group of 12 to 24 years have decreased in the week ending September 25.

"The positivity rate in England has increased among children, with rises in the groups aged two years to school Year 6 and school Years 7 to 11 in the week ending 25 September 2021," Office for National Statistics said in a press release on October 1. "There were also early signs of a possible increase for those aged 70 years and over. In the same week, the positivity rate decreased for those in school Year 12 to age 24 years and levelled off for those aged 35 to 69 years," it added.

Overall coronavirus cases continue to fluctuate in the United Kingdom

Notably, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson-led government has started the vaccination drive for all 12 to 17-year-olds in schools across the United Kingdom.

ONS, a non-ministerial department that reports directly to the UK Parliament, said that the overall coronavirus cases continued to fluctuate in the United Kingdom, with the positivity rate increasing in England and Wales in the week ending September 25.

It is worth noting Britain revoked almost all COVID restrictions on July 19, at a time when the highly contagious Delta variant ravaged the country's medical infrastructure. Despite running COVID vaccination drives at full speed, a notable proportion of people remain either unvaccinated or partially protected.

(Image: PTI)