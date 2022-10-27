Last Updated:

'Cute': Abhishek Singhvi Chuckles As Pakistan Claims Rishi Sunak; Shares Wise Takeaway

Abhishek Singhvi took a jibe at Pakistan's claim that Rishi Sunak is a Pakistani-origin Hindu & said they should tell how many Hindus are left in their country

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Rishi Sunak

Image: PTI/Facebook


India celebrated when Rishi Sunak - a man of Indian origin became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, making him Britain's first PM of colour. Surprisingly, our neighbour - Pakistan also celebrated Sunak becoming UK's PM. 

As Indian-origin people continue to shine by attaining higher posts in governments of several countries and leading the big companies including Google and Microsoft, India proudly celebrates them. However, Pakistan is yet to get this opportunity to celebrate as its biggest 'leaders' are heads of terror organisations, not multi-national commemorates or national governments. But when Rishi Sunak, a Hindu of Indian origin became the UK's PM, Pakistan rushed to claim him. The media houses in Pakistan are calling Sunak a 'Pakistani-origin Hindu man' as they celebrate Sunak becoming UK PM.

Taking a jibe at the claims of Pakistan, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi tweeted, "Pakistanis are cute!!! Pakistani press should also tell how many Hindus are left in the country post partition." In another tweet, Singhvi said that the country of Pakistan is claiming Sunak saying that the UK PM's grandfather was from Pakistan's Gujranwala. "Africans say he is theirs. Indians understandably claim him as ours. Success has many fathers, failure an orphan," he said.

READ | Congress nominates Abhishek Singhvi as chairperson of Parliamentary panel on commerce

It is pertinent to mention that though Sunak's grandparents hailed from Gujranwala which lies in modern-day Pakistan as it was their birthplace, Gujranwala was in fact a part of British India at that time.

Who is Rishi Sunak?

The 42-year-old investment banker-turned-politician Rishi Sunak became UK’s youngest Prime Minister, in the last 210 years, on Tuesday, October 25. 

Sunak’s father is Yashvir Sunak, a retired doctor, and his mother is Usha Sunak, a pharmacist of Indian descent. Rishi Sunak, born in Southampton was educated at one of England's most renowned schools, Winchester, and then Oxford. He spent three years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and later gained an MBA from Stanford in California, where he met his wife Akshata Murthy. 

READ | Rishi Sunak’s family in Punjab celebrate his appointment as UK PM; 'He'll improve economy'

Sunak became a Member of Parliament (MP) in 2015 after he got elected from Richmond, Yorkshire. He took oath as MP on the Bhagavad Gita in Parliament. Sunak’s grandparents hail from 'British India' but their birthplace, Gujranwala, is in current-day Pakistan’s Punjab province. However, they do not reside there anymore.

READ | Is UK leader Rishi Sunak too rich to rule in tough times?
READ | 'Build a Britain where kids can light their Diyas': UK PM Rishi Sunak's resolve on Diwali
First Published:
COMMENT