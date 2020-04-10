UK: Daughter Dies Of Heart Attack While Attending Mother's Funeral Who Succumbed To Virus

A 32-year-old woman died while attending her mother's funeral, who had died of coronavirus on March 15. Laura Richards was among the few mourners who were present at the funeral that was taking place at Julie’s burial in Atherstone, Warwickshire, last week. According to reports, Laura collapsed and died as her mother's body was being lowered into the pit. Media reports suggest that Laura suffered from a massive heart attack.

Laura’s half-sister Sadie while talking to the media said that her family is devastated by the double tragedy. Sadie said when her mother's body was being lowered into the ground her sister started feeling uncomfortable and complained about breathing complications. Sadie said that Laura was clutching her chest when her daughter asked her to take a seat and put a coat around her. The vicar reportedly tried to help Laura but he couldn't do much as she suffered a heart attack.

The United Kingdom has recorded 65,077 confirmed cases so far, of which 7,978 people have lost their lives. According to data by worldometer, there are currently 56,964 active cases in the country with over 1,500 patients under critical condition. The United Kingdom has successfully treated 135 people as of April 10.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed more than 95,700 lives across the world and has infected over 16,05,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of the COVID-19 death toll. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: Laura Richards/Facebook)