UN Chief Guterres Calls For 'unity' Among Security Council Members Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on April 9 while addressing the Security Council on the COVID-19 pandemic called for unity. "The engagement of the Security Council will be critical to mitigate the peace and security implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, a signal of unity and resolve from the Council would count for a lot at this anxious time," Guterres was quoted as saying in a release published on the UN website.

Guterres highlighted three priority areas where further support and action are needed in order to tackle the COVID-19 crisis effectively. He mentioned, "First, ensuring humanitarian access and opening corridors for the safe and timely movement of goods and personnel. Second, mobilizing strong and flexible funding for the COVID-19 Response Plan and existing humanitarian appeals. Resources for one should not replace or divert from the other. Third, protecting the most vulnerable populations and those least able to protect themselves."

Guterres called for a global ceasefire urging all warring parties to silence the guns in order to help create conditions for the delivery of aid. He asked countries to open up space for diplomacy and bring hope to places among the most vulnerable to the pandemic. The Secretary-General said that his representatives and envoys will continue to engage with conflict actors to help make sure that the ceasefire is implemented.

Guterres further added, "The humanitarian community, for its part, has mobilized swiftly in response to the crisis in close cooperation with the World Health Organization. Two weeks ago, I launched the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan, focusing on needs in countries already facing a humanitarian crisis. The Central Emergency Response Fund has allocated $75 million, and, as of two days ago, the Plan had received $396.5 million.'

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed more than 95,700 lives across the world and has infected over 16,05,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of the COVID-19 death toll. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: AP)

