Domestic Violence Reports Rise By A Third In London Amid Lockdown, Over 4K Arrested

As the world is compelled to be under home arrest due to the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, cases of domestic violence have increased globally. As many as 4,093 arrests pertaining to domestic abuse have been made in the United Kingdom's capital London since the start of the COVID-19 restrictions in the city in March with an average of nearly 100 calls a day. Also, reports of domestic violence in London have risen by a third in the last six weeks, police said on Friday speaking to international media.

"In the six weeks up to April 19, officers across London had made 4,093 arrests for domestic abuse offences - nearly 100 a day on average - and domestic abuse calls have risen by around a third in the last six weeks," the Metropolitan Police of London (Met) said in a press release on Friday (local time).

"The number of recorded domestic abuse incidents has also seen a small year-on-year rise - there were 17,275 incidents recorded between March 9 and April 19; a 9 per cent increase on the same period in 2019," it added.

Commander Sue Williams, the Met's lead for safeguarding, said, "The COVID-19 restrictions and 'stay at home' instruction is vital to managing this public health crisis, but unfortunately it has also left current and potential victims of domestic abuse even more vulnerable and isolated."

"I want to stress that the Met is still here for Londoners - no-one who is experiencing domestic abuse should feel that they have to suffer in silence," she added.

Sophie Linden, Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime talked about the increase of abuse-related call and said, "Evidence from around the world has shown that 'lockdown' restrictions have led to a rise in domestic abuse cases and we have seen an increase in calls to helplines across the UK."

Countering domestic abuse in India

More than 50 helplines have been started across India to provide succour to women facing domestic violence during the ongoing lockdown. Anyone can call on these helplines to lodge complaints of domestic abuse against women anywhere in the country. While some of these helplines are active nationally, some are state-specific and others were set up at district level. The helplines are run by police, women welfare departments and NGOs working for the rights of women. There are two numbers to provide help to the women through psychologists -- 9000070839 and 0402760531. Several celebrities from the film fraternity like Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma stepped up and raised their voice against such acts. The celebrities had come up with a video clip conveying a message to all the men to stand up against this violence and encouraged the women that now is the time to break their silence.

United Nations calls for 'peace at home'

Earlier this month, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had called upon governments around the world to take steps in order to curb domestic violence cases that have witnessed a surge amid pandemic. The UN chief made an appeal for “peace at home” around the world emphasising that lockdowns and quarantines are necessary for suppressing the coronavirus, however, it can trap women with abusive partners. He added that there has been a “horrifying global surge” in domestic violence as economic and social pressures and fear have grown due to the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)