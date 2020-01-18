Downing Street To Display Giant Clock That Will Count Down Till Brexit On January 31

The United Kingdon government has revealed plans to mark Brexit on January 31. The plan that has been revealed also includes a light display at 10 Downing Street, the home of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In addition, there will also be a giant clock that will countdown to the moment that Britain leaves the European Union.

Countdown to Brexit

Before the UK leaves the European Union at 11 pm local time, Johnson is scheduled to address the nation and before the address, he will be chairing a special Cabinet meeting in the north of England, Johnson plans of putting forward a message of unity for all parts of the United Kingdom, including Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

According to a statement released by Downing Street, the UK will be leaving the European Union on January 31 and thus regaining its independence. It added that the British government intended to use this opportunity to heal divisions, re-unite communities and look forward to building a stronger Britain in the new decade.

The statement also revealed that there would be a large light display to mark the moment that the UK leaves the EU and also a giant clock which will countdown to 11 pm. The buildings around Whitehall will also be lit up and Union Jacks are supposed to be flown on all the flag poles in Parliament Square.

A new commemorative coin will also mark the day and is supposed to go into circulation that day. Johnson is rumoured to be one of the first people that will receive the new coin.

The British Government wished to restart Big Ben for one day because currently, the iconic clock is going through a massive refurbishment programme. The government has claimed that the cost of using the clock for that one day while it is in the middle of repairs is 500,000 pounds. A parliamentary deadlock had prevented the UK from leaving the EU on the initial date of March 29 last year.

(with inputs from agencies)