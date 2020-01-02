Drunk Driver With No Front Tyres Caught In Greater Manchester

Manchester police caught a speeding car on the motorway with no front tyres. The car was found struggling on M66 near Bury, at around 1.50am on Wednesday. When the police went near the car they found the driver who was drunk six times more than the permitted limit.

Car with no front tyres

In the breath test, it was revealed that the driver of the car had 196mg alcohol per 100 ml of breath which was almost six times the permitted limit. The police also took to Twitter to share the incident. In the caption, they wrote that they were left flabbergasted after they saw the car with no front tyres. The also added that they weren’t surprised to find the driver highly drunk.The legal limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland for drivers is 35 microgrammes per 100 ml of breath and it is even lower in Scotland where it is 22 mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Driver stopped by #traffic on the M66 SB prior to Jct 2 when they noticed a vehicle struggling to drive as it had NO front tyres!! No surprise when the driver was arrested after providing a roadside breath test of 196!! #fatal5 #nonefortheroad #XT pic.twitter.com/Ecw5iodlWh — GMP Traffic (@gmptraffic) January 1, 2020

Read UK: Drunk Man Arrested For Driving A Car With Only Three Tyres

Read: UK Man Discovers 65 million-year-old Fossil While Walking His Dogs

A few weeks ago, cops at Rotherham in the United Kingdom identified a drunk driver after they pulled him over for driving with only three tyres. After pulling the driver over the cops identified his as being 'Incredibly Drunk' and he was later arrested, but in addition to drunk driving, he was arrested for much more. In the tweet they later posted, they revealed that the driver was not only arrested for driving drunk but also for driving with an expired licence and not having valid insurance. On top of that, he was apprehended for not showing up to court twice. The South Yorkshire Police have advised people to refrain from drinking and getting behind the wheel. In a notice posted on their website they even reminded citizens that it is possible to be over the limit even the morning after a big night.

Specials from #Rotherham found this Peugeot tonight and arrested its driver for an expired license, no insurance, leaving an RTC, not showing up to court (x2) and last but by no means least, for driving whilst so incredibly drunk he failed to realise he was missing a tyre 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kF8yo7mfvs — SYP Specials (@SYP_Specials) December 14, 2019

Read: Met Police Says #ThinkBeforeYouDial 999 After Man Calls To Ask Time

Read: UK Police Issues Warning As Country Prepares To Usher In 2020