UK: Drunk Man Arrested For Driving A Car With Only Three Tyres

The cops at Rotherham in the United Kingdom did not have any problems identifying a drunk driver after they pulled him over for driving with only three tyres. After pulling the driver over the cops identified his as being 'Incredibly Drunk' and he was later arrested, but in addition to drunk driving, he was arrested for much more.

Driving with only three tyres

The car was identified by the police to be a Peugeot. In a tweet released by the authorities after the arrest, it stated that the driver was not only arrested for driving drunk but also for driving with an expired licence and not having valid insurance. On top of that, he was apprehended for not showing up to court twice. The South Yorkshire Police have advised people to refrain from drinking and getting behind the wheel. In a notice posted on their website they even reminded citizens that it is possible to be over the limit even the morning after a big night.

Specials from #Rotherham found this Peugeot tonight and arrested its driver for an expired license, no insurance, leaving an RTC, not showing up to court (x2) and last but by no means least, for driving whilst so incredibly drunk he failed to realise he was missing a tyre 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kF8yo7mfvs — SYP Specials (@SYP_Specials) December 14, 2019

A post by the South Yorkshire police stated that there is no safe limit for the amount of alcohol one can have before driving and each person body is different and therefore there processing times for alcohol is also different. The post further read that even small amounts of alcohol can affect a person's reaction times.

The post also states that a person may be over the legal limit the following day. People that are caught drunk driving may be banned from driving, have points added to your licence and even face job loss and travel restrictions to some countries.

The legal limit for alcohol consumption greatly differs in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Have you been out enjoying the festive season this weekend? If you were drinking last night, you could still be over the limit. Don't take any risks. https://t.co/8S992uREfM pic.twitter.com/Wb23lu39H8 — South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) December 16, 2019

