Duchess Kate Middleton Launches 'Hold Still' Project; Encourages Lockdown Pics Submission

The United Kingdom's Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton on Thursday launched a photography project for the Britons amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The 'Hold Still' Project encourages people to submit pictures of their daily lives as well as the work of the helpers and heroes who are on the frontlines to fight the crisis.

According to reports, the project aims at creating a snapshot of the nation that documents the spirit and mood of the people during the lockdown. In a statement the Duchess said that the project aims at capturing the “resilience, bravery, kindness” of the people. The project that is being run by London's National Portrait Gallery was open to submission for everyone in Britain. The authorities have shortlisted 100 pictures to feature in a digital exhibition.

UK PM likely to ease lockdown from May 11

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 6 told the Parliament that the government will likely begin easing the coronavirus lockdown restrictions from May 11. Speaking in the House of Commons for the first time after contracting COVID-19 in March, Johnson promised to announce the details of the plan on the weekend saying the government will want to “get going” some of the measures on Monday. “We will want, if we possibly can, to get going with some of these measures on Monday. I think it would be a good thing if people had an idea of what is coming," he said.

Read: Boris Johnson moved out of ICU, 'in extremely good spirits': 10 Downing Street

Read: UK top medical expert resigns after violating lockdown rules: Reports

COVID-19 in the UK

As per the latest reports, there are over 201,101 cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom and around 30,076 deaths have been reported to date. Meanwhile, at present, there are around 3,821,917 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe which has led to the death of over 265,051 people, while around 1,301,725 people have reportedly recovered.

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson shows willingness to ease lockdown measures from May 11

Read: British royal family backs mental health support for frontline workers in COVID-19 fight