Boris Johnson Moved Out Of ICU, 'in Extremely Good Spirits': 10 Downing Street

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Thursday, April 9. A statement issued by 10 Downing Street, the residence of the UK Prime Minister read, "UK Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward and he is in extremely good spirits."

Johnson was moved to the intensive care of a London hospital on Tuesday, where he has been receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Boris Johnson tests COVID-19 positive

On March 27, the UK leader had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Boris Johnson had announced the news via a post on Twitter where he mentioned that he had developed mild symptoms of COVID-19 infection such as persistent cough and fever. Thereafter, he took a test on the advice of his Chief Medical Officer, which came out as positive.

COVID-19 in the UK

As per the latest reports, there are over 60,000 cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom and around 7,097 deaths have been reported to date. Meanwhile, at present, there are around 1,577,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe which has led to the death of over 93,675 people, while around 348,319 people have reportedly recovered.

