Eastbourne: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Claremont Hotel

A massive fire broke out in the basement of a victorian seafront hotel in Eastbourne, the United Kingdom, on November 22, which engulfed it within minutes. The Claremont Hotel, along with the Pier Hotel, was evacuated after the blaze and fire services were informed.

“This is a very serious incident and the fire took hold very quickly. There is considerable smoke in the area and we are advising people to keep doors and windows closed,” said the Incident Commander and Assistant Chief Fire Officer Mark Andrews.

“The swift actions of the hotel staff meant everyone got out of the hotel safely, and we thank them for their efforts,” he added.

Seawater pumped from beach

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service received a call, at 8.52 local time, about reports of a fire in the basement of the Claremont Hotel. As per the latest update by the fire services, 12 fire engines were at the scene, along with officers and specialist appliances. Seawater is being pumped from the beach to be used by firefighters and the firefighting operation has been supported by West Sussex Fire and Rescue and Sussex Police.

We are providing back up to our colleagues in @EastSussexFRS as they deal with this incident.

We have sent a crew and high volume pump from @BognorFire

More info to follow. https://t.co/WvLtEqV4JL — West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (@WestSussexFire) November 22, 2019

Guests who were staying at the Claremont Hotel are being taken to the Assembly Hall and Court Room that have been opened at Eastbourne Town Hall where refreshments and help are available. (1/2) https://t.co/IficgajvjA — Eastbourne BC (@EastbourneBC) November 22, 2019

Cause of fire not identified

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, in a statement, said that they are working hard to stop the spread of the serious fire and power supplies are being isolated. It informed that steady progress is being made and the cause of the fire will be investigated. The local fire and rescue service has advised everyone to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed.

