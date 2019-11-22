The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Eastbourne: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Claremont Hotel

UK News

A massive fire broke out in the basement of a victorian seafront hotel in Eastbourne, the United Kingdom, on November 22.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Eastbourne

A massive fire broke out in the basement of a victorian seafront hotel in Eastbourne, the United Kingdom, on November 22, which engulfed it within minutes. The Claremont Hotel, along with the Pier Hotel, was evacuated after the blaze and fire services were informed.

“This is a very serious incident and the fire took hold very quickly. There is considerable smoke in the area and we are advising people to keep doors and windows closed,” said the Incident Commander and Assistant Chief Fire Officer Mark Andrews.

“The swift actions of the hotel staff meant everyone got out of the hotel safely, and we thank them for their efforts,” he added.

Read: Elon Musk Tries To Prove Strength Of New Tesla Truck, Stunt Backfires

Seawater pumped from beach

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service received a call, at 8.52 local time, about reports of a fire in the basement of the Claremont Hotel. As per the latest update by the fire services, 12 fire engines were at the scene, along with officers and specialist appliances. Seawater is being pumped from the beach to be used by firefighters and the firefighting operation has been supported by West Sussex Fire and Rescue and Sussex Police.

Read: Indiana University To Not Fire ‘sexist’ Professor, Releases Statement

Cause of fire not identified

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, in a statement, said that they are working hard to stop the spread of the serious fire and power supplies are being isolated. It informed that steady progress is being made and the cause of the fire will be investigated. The local fire and rescue service has advised everyone to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed.

Read: Dhvani Bhanushali Sets The Stage On Fire With Pop Sensations Katy Perry & Dua Lipa

Read: Australian Bushfires May Continue For Weeks Due To Lack Of Rainfall In The Region

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG