Elephant Herd Created By India's Tamil Nadu Community Installed Outside Buckingham Palace

"The elephants crossing London's Mall are as mighty as they are meaningful, and I am proud to represent this campaign," the ambassador of Elephant Family said.

A herd of life-sized elephant sculptures was spotted in front of Buckingham Palace on Sunday to promote human-animal coexistence and harmony. At least 100 Asian elephants, that were designed by India’s communities in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, were seen crossing the Mall in London as it attracted the onlookers. The models were placed as a part of the ‘CoExistence’ campaign, as a response to "the increasing overlap between the human and animal world, which is in part responsible for the spread of deadly zoonotic diseases”. The Palace sought to convey eco-friendly messages with the elephants' cutouts, which were installed by the conservation group Elephant Family. 

According to multiple reports, the elephants will be transferred across different locations throughout London from Buckingham Palace, including to the King's Road and Royal Parks after a parade in the Mall. They will then go on auction, priced at PS6,000 ($A11,000) for a calf and PS30,000 ($A54,000) for the adult elephant. The proceeds will go to Elephant Family, which will use the funding for animal conservation efforts, construction of safe corridors for passage, opening more national parks, and the protection of indigenous tribes. The sculptors will be looked after by the Gurkha Reserve Unit (GRU) after they are relocated. As the elephants captured the attention of the sightseers and urban residents, Actress Joanna Lumley, Bollywood star Amy Jackson and presenter Donna Air were seen taking pictures of the standees. 

To inspire 'coexistence' 

In a statement, Lumley, who is also the ambassador of Elephant Family said: "The elephants crossing London's Mall are as mighty as they are meaningful, and I am proud to represent this campaign. The herd has arrived at the time of a great pause when our human footprint on the wild world has lessened and wildlife everywhere has flourished. These elephants carry with them inspiring stories of coexistence and we have much to learn from them.” Meanwhile, ambassador Jackson told British media outlets that the elephants will make 13,000-mile migration across the globe. He added, that the idea behind their journey would be to reach new places and tell the story of the crowded planet, the effect of the human footprint on wild spies. The sculptors will promote animal-human coexistence, which also implies the conservation of endangered tigers and badgers, and nightingales, elephants.”

