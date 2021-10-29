Last Updated:

Ex-New York Guv Andrew Cuomo Accused Of 'forcibly Touching' Woman, Charged With Sex Crime

A criminal complaint charging former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanour sex offence was filed on Thursday, according to a report by AP.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Cuomo

Image: AP


A criminal complaint charging former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanour sex offence was filed on Thursday, according to a report by Associated Press. The complaint which accused the 63-year-old-year-old of “forcibly touching” a female employee was filed by the Albany County Sheriff’s office at a court in the state capital. Notably, the complaint comes just two months after Cuomo stepped down from his position follwing dozens of sexual harassment accusations against him. 

As per the complaint, Cuomo “intentionally and for no legitimate purpose” slid his hand under the blouse of the unnamed victim and onto an intimate body part. The move was made on 7 December last year, solely aimed to "gratify his sexual desires" as well as to degrade the women in the case, as per the complaint. 

Meanwhile, court officials reckoned that they were caught off-guard. “Like the rest of the public, we were surprised to learn today that a criminal complaint was filed in Albany City Court by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office against Andrew Cuomo. The Office of Court Administration has since made that filing public. Our office will not be commenting further on this case,' office of the county’s district attorney, David Soares said. 

READ | New York's mayoral candidates trade barbs and compliments

Andrew Cuomo’s resignation 

After being governor for over a decade, the 63-year-old announced his resignation earlier this month. He was pressured to step down after a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James found that he had sexually harassed almost a dozen women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. However, Cuomo has denied the mentioned wrongdoing as his friendship with his employees has been misinterpreted. 

READ | Letitia James will run for New York governor

In a video statement, Cuomo said that his conduct and motives had been mischaracterized by his accusers, and gave no sign that he was contemplating resignation. He said, "The facts are much different than what has been portrayed, I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances." 

READ | Chris Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by his former ABC News boss of 16 years ago

(Image: AP)

READ | Former ABC News executive says Chris Cuomo harassed her
READ | Cuomo accuser on the growing power of MeToo
Tags: Cuomo, Former New York Gov, sex crime
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND