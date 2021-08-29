Ex-UK Marine Lands At Heathrow Airport With 200 Dogs And Cats Rescued From Kabul

A former British Royal Marine, who led a high-profile effort to get nearly 200 rescued dogs and cats out of Afghanistan, has landed at Heathrow. A chartered plane carrying Pen Farthing and his animals landed at London's Heathrow Airport on Sunday, August 29, according to AP. It is reported that he has flown to the UK but without his charity's Afghan staff. Taking to Twitter, Pen Farthing informed that he had arrived at Heathrow.

Arrived Heathrow with partial success of #OpArk Mixed emotions & true deep feeling of sadness for Afghan today. Heathrow Ops centre, Border Force, HARC & Air Pets were all bloody amazing. Witnessed 1st hand the compassion Heathrow is showing Afghan refugees. 🙏🏼❤️#AboveAndBeyond — Pen Farthing (@PenFarthing) August 29, 2021

Cats and dogs rescued from Afghanistan

Iain McGill, a veterinarian involved in the rescue effort of animals told The Associated Press that the animals were healthy and have been put under quarantine. After serving with British forces in Afghanistan, Farthing had started the Nowzad Charity. Farthing was eligible for evacuation in Britain’s military airlift, but he refused to leave without the animals. In order to rescue the animals, Farthing used social media for gathering support. According to The Associated Press, Farthing received support from celebrities and some of them even offered to adopt the rescued animals.

Not only backing, but Farthing also drew backlash as some thought that he was "draining time" that could be used in rescuing Afghans from the war-torn country. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace had stated that the troops had to prioritize people over pets. The operation to rescue the animals from the war-torn country was named 'Operation Ark'. Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Defence Press Office on August 27, informed that Pen Farthing and his pets were assisted at Kabul Airport by the UK Armed Forces. Replying to their tweet, the Ministry of Defence Press Office informed that the "clearance for the chartered plane has been sponsored by the UK government".

Pen Farthing and his pets were assisted through the system at Kabul airport by the UK Armed Forces. They are currently being supported while he awaits transportation. — Ministry of Defence Press Office (@DefenceHQPress) August 27, 2021

It is worth mentioning that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on August 29, lauded the armed forces of the United Kingdom after Britain’s last evacuation flight from Afghanistan landed on Sunday morning. The last remaining UK troops have now touched down in the home country after leaving the war-torn country. Johnson also noted that UK’s troops and officials have worked round the clock to a “remorseless deadline in harrowing conditions".

“It is at the darkest and the most difficult moments that the Armed Forces of this country have always performed their greatest and most astonishing feats", Johnson said in the video message on Twitter.

On the end of military operations in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/sOeXjeYtIr — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 29, 2021

