'Aliens Exist And Could Be Here On Earth', Claims UK's First Astronaut Helen Sharman

Helen Sharman, the first British cosmonaut and first British national to visit space in May 1991 has said that aliens definitely exist and they could already be on Earth. She said that aliens could possibly be present on Earth as they could be made out of entirely different elements that we know exists around us.

Sharman, who visited the Soviet Mir station in 1991 said that there are no two ways about extraterrestrial life, it is just that we are unable to trace them down.

Sharman while talking to a local newspaper said that she is confident about extraterrestrial life existing as there are billions of stars still unexplored and unheard of and that there must be all sorts of different forms of life present out there. Sharman explained that maybe the aliens are made up of some other elements and are not like humans, who are made up of carbon and nitrogen. It is possible that they are right here between us and we simply can't see them, Sharman added.

It is not just Helen Sharman, other space scientists have also indicated in the past that extraterrestrial life does exist. A former Pentagon official who led a secret government program to research potential UFOs told international media in 2017 that he believes that there is evidence of alien life reaching Earth.

In July 2015, British physicist Stephen Hawking and Russian billionaire Yuri Milner, along with the SETI Institute, announced a well-funded effort, called the Breakthrough Initiatives, to expand efforts to search for extraterrestrial life.

Sharman, who was born in Grenoside, Sheffield was selected for the program in November 1989, ahead of nearly 13,000 applicants. It was the first of its kind selection process where Sharman was shortlisted live on ITV after responding to a radio advertisement asking for applicants to be the first British space explorer.

Sharman was trained for about a year before spending 18 months in intensive flight training in Star City. The Soyuz TM-12 mission also included two Soviet cosmonauts Anatoly Artsebarsky and Sergei Krikalev.

