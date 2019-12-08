First Layout, Pictures Of 'UK Disneyland' Worth £3.5 Billion Revealed

The first photos of The London resort which is expected to establish in five years have now been unveiled. The project is worth multi-billion pound which has been dubbed as the 'UK Disneyland'. The new theme park has partnerships with BBC, ITV Studios and Paramount Pictures and is set to have six islands. The land acquired for the mega project is 535 acres and will be built on the Swanscombe Peninsula near Dartford. The construction will start from 2021 and it is hoped to open in 2024. The resort will have two parks, with the first opening in 2024 and the second expected in 2029.

Entrance to be filled with shops, restaurants

The first part of the park will be divided into seven islands. It will also contain 3,500 hotel rooms as part of the resort and a variety of food and drink locations. It is expected that almost 70 per cent of the attractions will be undercover. The entrance through the themed resort will be via a grand plaza which leads hotel guests through a street filled with shops, restaurants, hotels, a convention center and a waterpark. The visitors can step through the pages of a storybook and embark on adventures. Then the journey continues through The Kingdom, which contains the realm of swords, sorcery, dragons, and legend.

Final land to contain futuristic experiences

The final land contains futuristic experiences, alien encounters and big thrill rides which is known as Starport. It will launch visitors into thrilling science-fiction adventures leaving them stunned and astonished. Chief executive of London Resort Company Holdings, PY Gerbeau said that they are creating a world-class theme park. He said it will include all the new, immersive and interactive technologies and experiences in the world. He further added that it will be one of the most sustainable theme parks on the planet. He said they are working on three major guidelinesnad those are innovation, relevance, and flexibility.

