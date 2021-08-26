Food In London Supermarkets Infected By Syringes, Police Arrest The Suspect

A man was arrested in London on suspicion of infecting food in three supermarkets by putting syringes into it. After the suspect was apprehended on Wednesday night, local officials encouraged consumers in the Hammersmith district of West London to throw away their purchases. Authorities have not said how many objects were tampered with or whether or not the syringes contained anything. Officers were originally dispatched at 7:40 pm to complaints of a guy hurling insults at passers-by.

The suspect used "number of needles"

The suspect allegedly used "a number of needles" to inject processed meat and microwaveable products at minor Sainsbury's, Tesco, and Waitrose stores on Fulham Palace Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Service of London. Waitrose is located at 201-207 Fulham Palace Road in SW6, Sainsbury's Local is located at 179-183 Fulham Palace Road in SW6, and Tesco Express is located at 168-188 Fulham Place Road in SW6. According to the police department, he was arrested on suspicion of contaminating goods with the goal of causing public injury or distress.

🚨🚨Emergency Alert 🚨🚨@metpoliceuk have arrested a man this evening on suspicion of contaminating food at 3 supermarkets in Fulham Palace Road. The supermarkets - Tesco, Waitrose and Sainsbury's - have closed and crime scenes are in place. — H&F Council (@LBHF) August 25, 2021

The suspect was apprehended by police, with supermarkets shut and crime scenes set up. Processed meat and microwaveable products are thought to be among the foods affected. On Thursday, the three locations remained shuttered. An investigation is underway, according to Hammersmith and Fulham Council. "Members of the public are advised as a precaution to dispose of any food items bought from these supermarkets yesterday evening," the council said in a statement.

It's unclear how many goods were tainted or what they were contaminated with. The investigation into whether additional businesses in the neighbourhood were involved in the event is still ongoing, according to the Metropolitan Police Service. The Environmental Health team of the local government has been notified, and they are working with the impacted grocery locations.

Another food contamination case in the UK

Last year, in the United Kingdom, a man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for putting metal in certain baby food jars. After a nine-day trial in August 2020 at the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales, widely known as the Old Bailey, Nigel Wright, a father of two, was found guilty of extortion and poisoning baby food by a jury.

