France To Ease Travel Restrictions With UK Amid Worries Over New COVID-19 Strain

The European Commission is urging member states to lift the ban on travel to the United Kingdom, which has been imposed due to a new coronavirus variant. With this, France relaxed its ban on trucks coming from the UK on Tuesday, December 22. According to reports by the AP, French authorities said that delivery drivers could enter by ferry or tunnel if they showed proof of a negative test for the virus. Also, select passengers will be allowed back on the continent.

France to ease travel ban

France also said that it would allow EU travelers, along with British citizens and EU residency, to come back to the country if they tested positive for the virus. Approximately 2,800 truck drivers have been near the England Channel port of Dover. Authorities have urged them to avoid ports until they get tested. French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, in a statement said that in the coming hours testing sites would be set up so that British truckers could make it to the continent. He said that quick tests will be accepted if they are able to detect the new virus variant.

Apart from France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Bulgaria, the Irish Republic, Turkey, India and Canada are other few countries out of the 40 countries that have suspended flights with the UK. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday had announced that scientists have identified a new variant of the COVID-19 virus which could spread faster than the previous strain. Based on preliminary modelling data, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread significantly more quickly and could increase R by 0.4 or more. Johnson's CMO Chris Whitty on Saturday said that the United Kingdom has already informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) about the new strain of the COVID-19 virus.

The WHO, on the other hand, called for stronger containment measures across Europe. According to the Associated Press, Canada and Poland are among the latest countries to halt flights from the UK, following the lead of many in Europe. France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Ireland and Bulgaria were among those who on Sunday had announced widespread restrictions on flights from Britain.

