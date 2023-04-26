From Crown To Confection: Life-sized Chocolate Bust Of King Charles Grabs All Eyes

As the United Kingdom heads closer to the historic coronation of King Charles III, a life-sized bust of the new British Monarch has been made out of melted chocolate. According to Sky News, the bust of the 74-year-old king was made from more than 17 litres of melted 'Celebrations' chocolates. The sugary bust weighs more than 23kg and took four weeks to create. The chocolate was designed by a team of chocolatiers and model makers who carefully planned how to make the profile view of the king.

The sculptors made the King wear the same uniform he is expected to wear at the coronation. As per the British news outlet, the sculpture was made with different chocolates that were from the 'Celebrations' confectionery brand. Charles's uniform on the sculpture also included epaulets which is a type of ornamental shoulder piece. According to Sky News, the ornament was embellished with Twix, Milky Way, Galaxy, and Bounty Celebrations chocolates. As per the news outlet, Chocolatier Jennifer Lindsey-Clarke spearheaded the whole ordeal. The sculpture was made using 2,875 melted 'Celebration' chocolates.

‘The team studied hours of footage of King Charles'

Senior brand manager for Celebrations, Emily Owen talked about the hard work of the chocolatiers. "The team studied hours of footage of the King to capture his true likeness and the resemblance is uncanny," Emily Owen told Sky News. As per the British news outlet, the sculpture will be soon displayed at Mars Wringly UK’s headquarters in Slough. The Coronation of King Charles III is scheduled to take place on May 6. The King assumed the thorn right after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The longest-running British Monarch passed away in September last year.