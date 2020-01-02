From Dress Code To Phone Numbers: Weird Enquiries UK Foreign Office Received In 2019

From asking about 50 Cent's phone number to demanding verification of the nationality of their sperm. Here are all the weird enquiries that were made to the Foreign Office in 2019 in the UK.

"Furniture fittings"

British foreign officials recently revealed that a caller once called them to enquire about American rapper 50 Cent’s phone number. In a similar incident of a hoax call, someone called to ask how removal companies managed to get large furniture into the small apartments of Lisbon. The list of weird complaints also featured a traveller who called to complain about the quality of food on his flight. He also requested the embassy to retrieve a pair of headphones from a French Hotel Room. The foreign office reported an incident wherein they got a call from a British couple in China who asked the officials to verify the nationality of their sperm after they engaged in the services of a sperm donor.

Another weird enquiry that the office received was from a caller who asked if their son could get a British passport as he was conceived in the UK. Apart from all these strange enquiries, a woman in Sweden called to seek advise on what to wear to the Windsor castle after she was advised for an event there.

Meanwhile, a spokesman said that while they cannot hand out famous rappers’ phone numbers or collect somebody’s lost property or advise on Windsor Castle's dress code, their dedicated consular staff are always ready to help all the Britsh nationals who run to trouble during their foreign trips. He also advised people to read travel advice properly before travelling, adding that they should make sure of proper insurance. He concluded that if anybody lands up in an emergency situation, he or she should feel free to call the nearest British embassy, high commission or consulate.

A UK man recently dialled the emergency number of the Metropolitan police only to ask the time compelling the latter to release audio footages of all the 999 calls where the incident reported was not an actual emergency. In the clip, the call handler can be heard saying, " Hello. You are through to the police," to which the man replies, "I want to know the time." The 8-second clip also featured a woman who called the police after she was sent three saveloy and chip portions instead of one from the chippy and a man complaining about a packet of biscuits being out of date.