AUK Vs CTB Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Auckland will face Canterbury in the 17th match of the Dream11 Super Smash 2019/20. The match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 8:30 AM IST. Craig Cachopa will captain Auckland and Cole McConchie will lead Canterbury. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

AUK vs CTB squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Auckland: Craig Cachopa (captain), Martin Guptill, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ronnie Hira, Colin Munro, Robert ODonnell, Corey Anderson, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, William Somerville, Glenn Phillips, Ross ter Braak, Sean Solia and Ben Lister.

Canterbury: Cole McConchie (captain), Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher, Ed Nuttall, Leo Carter, Stephen Murdoch, Will Williams, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle and Blake Coburn.

AUK vs CTB Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keepers: Glenn Phillips (Captain)

Batsmen: Martin Guptill (Vice-Captain), Colin Munro, Craig Cachopa, Jack Boyle

All-Rounders: Mark Chapman, Sean Solia, Henry Shipley

Bowlers: Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Ronnie Hira

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

AUK vs CTB Prediction and Form Guide

Canterbury start as favourites to win the game.

Auckland are currently fifth on the Points Table and have won only 1 out of their 6 games. Their last game was against Wellington which the latter won by 7 wickets. Auckland's best batsmen in the game were Martin Guptill and William Somerville. Their best bowlers were Mark Chapman and Mitchell McClenaghan.

Canterbury are currently fourth on the Points Table and have won 1 out of their 4 games. Their last game was against Otago, which they won by 51 runs. Canterbury's best batsmen in the game were Cam Fletcher and Leo Carter. Their best bowlers were Cole McConchie and Blake Coburn.

