From Gold Coach To Crown Jewels, New Details Of King Charles III's Coronation Revealed

As the United Kingdom gears up to witness the historic coronation of their new monarch King Charles III, Buckingham Palace on Sunday revealed further details of the coronation. The coronation, which is scheduled to take place on May 6 in London, has become one of the most anticipated events of the year 2023. The new British monarch inherited his throne after the death of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II. The king’s coronation becomes monumental since most Britons have not seen a monarch getting crowned in their lives. In less than a month, the new king will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

Citing the details shared by Buckingham Palace, CNN reported that there will be two processions through the streets of the British capital on the coronation day. The first will involve the King who is yet to be crowned. The second possession will take place after the palace concludes the sacrosanct ceremony. From journey to Westminster to a new emoji, here is a look at all the details of the king’s coronation.

This photo released by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 displays the invitation to the Coronation of Britain's King Charles III in Westminster Abbey. King Charles III’s wife was officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time, Image: AP

The road to the Westminster

According to CNN, on his drive to the coronation service, the king opted to ride in a Diamond Jubilee State coach. The relatively newer royal carriage was built in Australia and was delivered to Charles’s late mother Queen Elizabeth II in 2014. The carriage was first used by the queen at the State Opening of Parliament that year. “Inside is beautifully upholstered in primrose yellow silk, and also fitted into the interior, our particular specimen woods. It’s a real microcosm of British and world history. There’re woods from the royal residences, from explorations and from other countries and nations as well,” said Sally Goodsir, the Royal Collection Trust’s curator of decorative arts as per the report by CNN. “It’s significantly taller than any car on the road today, and it has this huge gold crown on the top – amazingly carved with oak from HMS Victory, one of the Royal Navy’s 18th-century flagships,” she added. The royal procession will leave Buckingham Palace and head down to the Mall. The British sovereign will be accompanied by the Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry. The procession will then head to Admiralty Arch before it turns to the Whitehall, later it will travel through Parliament Street to ultimately reach Westminster Abbey where the ceremony will ultimately take place at 11 am.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach on display at the Royal Mews in Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday April 4, 2023, in which King Charles III and the Queen Consort will travel to the coronation, Image: AP

With less than a month to go, we’ve announced some new ceremonial details about the #Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort.



Take a look at our thread to find out more👇



🧵 [1/6] — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2023

The procession after the ceremony

After the ceremony is over, another big royal procession will take place on the streets of London. The route of the lavish procession will remain the same. However, the palace shared the details of how this procession will be different from the last one. According to Buckingham Palace, this time the king will be accompanied by the Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories. All Services of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, alongside The Sovereign’s Bodyguard and Royal Watermen will also accompany the crowned monarch. According to CNN, the time the king and his wife will be using the famous Gold State Coach. The historic coach has been used by every British monarch since William IV in 1831. According to the palace, after the King reaches Buckingham Palace, he will get a royal salute from the armed forces that have accompanied them.

The Gold State Coach on display at the Royal Mews in Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in which King Charles III and the Queen Consort will return in to Buckingham Palace after the coronation on May 6, Image: AP

The royal regalia

The Royal regalia refers to the objects with royal rights and prerogative, it includes the emblems, symbols, or paraphernalia indicative of royalty. The objects are held in trust by the British monarch on the nation’s behalf. One of the main royal regalia which will be involved in the coronation ceremony will be the Imperial State Crown. The crown which is used only in royal ceremonial events is on public display at the Tower of London. The historic crown was made for King George VI’s 1937 coronation. At the end of the royal ceremony, the king will exchange his St Edward’s Crown, for the Imperial crown.

The Queen consort, on the other hand, will be reusing the Queen Mary’s Crown. Camilla chose to reuse the crown instead of getting a new one commissioned. Another major regalia will be the King’s swords. According to CNN, the list of swords which will be handed to the new British monarch will include, The Sword of State, the Sword of Temporal Justice, the Sword of Spiritual Justice and the Sword of Mercy. In addition to this, the King will be given an orb and two sceptres which will symbolise the monarch’s temporal and spiritual power. It was Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral when we last saw the Imperial State Crown, the Royal Scepters and the orb.

Part of the Crown Jewels, the Coronation Regalia are sacred objects which symbolise the powers and responsibilities of the Monarch.



In keeping with tradition, the Regalia will be used at Westminster Abbey for the #Coronation Service in May: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 10, 2023

The emoji

What makes the coronation of King Charles III different from the coronation of other monarchs is the fact that it will be celebrated in the digital world as well. On Sunday, the palace revealed the design of the official crown emoji which will be used for the coronation. The palace confirmed that the emoji will be the colourful cartoon motif that will depict the 17th-century jewelled solid gold St Edward's Crown with a purple velvet cap. The emoji will appear on Twitter when the users use the coronation hashtag over the coronation weekend.

A special emoji for the Coronation has gone live today! The emoji, based on St Edward’s Crown, will appear when any of the following hashtags are used: #Coronation#CoronationConcert#TheBigHelpout#CoronationWeekend#CoronationBigLunch pic.twitter.com/ueHOpkNn6M — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2023

The Royal guestlist

The palace revealed that more than 850 community representatives and key workers are being invited to the event to recognise their philanthropic work. The list of invitees will also include 450 recipients of the British Empire medals. At least 400 young people will be invited from the organisation of the King and the queen consort’s choice. In the midst of all this, it is still not clear if Charles’s youngest son and his daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take part in the event or not.

Overall, the coronation of King Charles III will be one of the most significant events in British royal history. Hence, Buckingham Palace has a full plan on how to go about it.