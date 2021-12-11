G7: UK Appeals To Participating Nations To Unite Against Russia's Aggression Over Ukraine

Amid the ever-escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the top diplomats of the Group of Seven (G7) pitched voices against Moscow aggression, reported AP. The diplomats who were gathered beside the River Mersey in Liver pool urged the countries to unite against Russia's intent to evade Ukraine. Calling Moscow aggression as "malign behaviour" against Kyiv, the host country, UK called for obstructing the intention of both Russia and China. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the other G-7 counterparts at the Museum of Liverpool on Saturday, appealed to the nations to defend themselves against the soaring threats from "malicious" actors.

"We need to defend ourselves against the growing threats from hostile actors," AP quoted Truss as saying to the inter-governmental political forum that consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"And we need to come together strongly to stand up to aggressors who are seeking to limit the bounds of freedom and democracy," added Trus.

🇬🇧🇺🇸 Met @SecBlinken in Liverpool for #G7 following the successful 🇺🇸 Summit for Democracy. We discussed:



➡️ Support for Ukraine in face of Russian aggression



➡️ Importance of reliable and honest investment into developing countries



➡️ Stopping Iran acquiring nuclear weapons pic.twitter.com/5Z29LLzPXb — Liz Truss (@trussliz) December 10, 2021

🇬🇧🌎 Today I welcome our #G7 friends to the fantastic city of Liverpool. I will be calling for:



👉 A show of unity against aggressors, including Russia



👉 The defence and advancement of freedom and democracy 🌍



👉 Closer economic, tech & security tieshttps://t.co/4d5g9s8u4w — Liz Truss (@trussliz) December 11, 2021

Why the uproar against Russia from UK and US

Notably, a statement from the British Foreign Secretary two days after POTUS Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a video call on several issues, particularly Ukraine. According to US intelligence input, around 70,000 Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" next year. In response, the US on multiple occasions warned Russia to impose economic sanctions. "You can call that a threat. You can call that a fact. You can call that preparation. You can call it whatever you want to call it," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a presser earlier this week.

UK calls for better options than Kremlin's Nord Stream-2

Meanwhile, after meeting greeting G7 diplomats, Truss met Blinken on the sidelines of the most touted conference. As per the statement released by the UK, both the diplomats expressed deep concern over the Russian aggression, and said, "any incursion by Moscow would be a strategic mistake for which there would be serious consequences."

Further, Truss appealed to the participants to build a better option against Russia's most ambitious project-Nord Stream 2- that connects Moscow to Germany.

It is pertinent to mention here that UK does not depend on Russian Nord Pipeline and has emerged as one of the biggest critics of the project. However, experts familiar with the political and diplomatic development between Russia and UK asserts that London’s financial district and property market are major hubs for Russian money.

"There have been decisions made by the free world...in the short term to obtain cheap energy or cheap financing, and that has a long-term cost for freedom and democracy," Truss said. "And we can’t make that mistake again," she added.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP