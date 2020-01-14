Generous Duo Who Left £2,000 Bundles Of Cash Finally Comes Forward

Over the course of the last six years, the residents of Blackhall Colliery were finding bundles of cash spread around their community. The mystery of the randomly appearing bundles of cash has finally been solved. In a post, the Durham Constabulary has announced that the money was left by 'two good samaritans'.

Mystery finally solved

According to the post by Durham Police, both the good samaritans had 'recently' received an unexpected windfall and wished to give something back to the community. One of the two good samaritans told the police that she felt an emotional connection to the village after someone from the Blackburn Colliery helped her and therefore wished to repay the kindness she had received.

Over the years almost 13 people have come forward to claim that they found £2,000 found in a bundle of £20 notes. While the pair who were responsible for leaving the cash has come forward to the police but they still wish to remain anonymous. Detective Constable John Forster, of Peterlee CID, was quoted saying that he was really pleased that the mystery has finally been solved and also thank the two good samaritans for coming forward so that the police now know that the money was not connected to any crime.

Bundles kept in plain sight

Durham police said that the villagers of Blackhall Colliery did the right thing after finding the mysterious bundles of £2,000. “This could be the work of a Good Samaritan but we would like to thank the residents who have shown incredible community spirit by handing the money in,” said Detective Constable Forster. According to the police, almost always the money comprised of £2,000 found in a bundle of £20 notes. Another similarity was that the bundles were always kept in plain sight in spite of different locations throughout the village.

