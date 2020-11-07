'Good Triumphs Over Evil': UK PM Says Will Defeat COVID 'like Ram & Sita Defeated Ravana'

In a bid to promote optimism amid the COVID-19 pandemic, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the Indian festival of lights, Diwali and the spirit of triumph over darkness attached to it while delivering his Diwali address. He also announced the one-of-a-kind virtual celebration for Diwali over the upcoming weekend. From mentioning Indian deities Ram, Sita and Raavan, Johnson expressed the sacred learnings of the Hindu culture as he appealed for a “huge collective effort” with England in its second stay-at-home lockdown for a month.

Calling them the “huge challenges” in the future, the British PM expressed confidence in all citizens and their resilience. He went on to describe the story behind the celebration of Diwali and how lighting the city was a way to mark Lord Ram’s victory over the demon king Ravan and return along with Sita.

"While undoubtedly there are huge challenges ahead, I have every confidence in the resilience and resolve and good sense of people across the country and that together we will overcome this virus, just as Diwali teaches us that light triumphs over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance,” said Johnson as quoted by PTI.

"Just as Lord Rama and his wife Sita found their way home after the defeat of the demon king Ravana, their way lit by many millions of lamps, so too we shall find our way through this, and we shall do so triumphantly," he added.

Johnson lauded Indian diaspora in the UK

The UK PM even noted how the celebration of Diwali would be increasingly difficult this time amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, he lauded the Indian diaspora in the nation. Johnson also acknowledged the “fantastic virtual Diwali festival” for keeping the spirit of the festival alive in the homes of people while also assuring safety and security. The British PM said that he knows the celebration of the festival such as the one over the weekend without "Samosa or Gulab Jamun" would be a sacrifice. Therefore, he ensured that such determination is “helping to save lives”.

"I know that celebrating at a distance isn’t easy when you want to get together with all your family or visit your friends or share with them the Diwali fun, as well, of course, the odd samosa or gulab jamun,” said Johnson, in his inaugural address to the ''iGlobal Diwali Fest 2020'' that kickstarted on November 6.

"So I want you to know that your sacrifices and your determination to do the right thing really are helping to save lives, and tough though I know many aspects of this year have been, I have been blown away by the inspirational way in which Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have responded to this crisis with compassion, community spirit and a can-do attitude,” he said.

