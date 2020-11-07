Boris Johnson Hails British Army As A Part Of The 'Remember Together' Initiative

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, November 6, asked for greater acknowledgement as he praised the “immense contribution” by volunteers from India, Africa and the Caribbean in “every theatre of the Second World War”. As per the reports by premier UK news agency iNews, the British Prime Minister highlighted the role played by the Indian Army. Deeming it to be the ‘largest volunteer force in history’, he hailed the British Indian Army that mobilised 2.5 million personnel and nearly 1 million troops from India and Africa.

Remember Together Initiative

According to the reports by INews, talking about the army, Boris Johnson said that all these courageous people fought for freedom under a British flag. He added that this service allowed a lot of people to live in peace and prosperity. He was accompanied by Sir Keir Starmer, who is the leader of the Labour party as he said that the bravery of 1.5 million Indians will never be forgotten. The two leaders are those who support the Remember Together campaign ahead of Remembrance Sunday which is to commemorate the sacrifice of black and Asian soldiers during the two world wars.

As a part of the Remember Together initiative, an open letter was launched and it called for much more to be done to highlight the role of soldiers from across the Commonwealth. This is an initiative to ensure that the contributions of these soldiers are acknowledged enough. As per the reports by inews.co.uk, the letter has been signed by many prominent personalities. Few of these people include actors Adrian Lester and Meera Syal, Mayor London Sadiq Khan and former Home Secretary Sajid Javid, and former heads of the armed forces Lord Dannatt and Lord Richards.

