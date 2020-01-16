Harish Salve Appointed As Queen's Counsel, Official Appointment On March 16

Top legal eagle Harish Salve was appointed into Queen Elizabeth II's counsel of Senior Advocate. He has been appointed as Queen's Counsel (QC) for the courts of England and Wales. Salve's name appeared on the list of silk appointments released by the United Kingdom's Ministry of Justice Department on January 13.

According to the sources, the title of Queen's Counsel is normally awarded to those who have demonstrated particular skill and expertise in the conduct of advocacy. Along with Salve, Louis Doyle and Andrew Grantham, Shantanu Majumdar, Kate Selway, and Christopher Boardmanwere also appointed as Queen's Counsel. According to the sources, the appointment of the Counsel will take place on March 16, 2020.

Salve's appointment as Queen's Counsel is however not the first appointment of an Indian into the Counsel, along with him, Shantanu Majumdar from the law fraternity has also been appointed into the Counsel. In January last year, White & Case Partner Dipen Sabharwal was made Queen’s Counsel.

About Harish Salve

Having graduated with an LL.B. degree from Nagpur University, Harish Salve began his legal career with JB Dadachandji & Co. in the year 1980.

Later in the year 1992, Salve was designated as Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court and also went on to serve as a Solicitor General for India from the year 1992 to 2002.

Salve is best known for representing India in many important matters on international waters. Having being called to the Blackstone Chambers in 2013, Salve went on to represent India at the International Court of Justice for the Kulbhushan Jadhav extradition case.

He was also applauded by many people when he stated that for representing India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav extradition case, he will charge the Indian Government an amount of Re. 1 as his legal fees for the proceedings.

