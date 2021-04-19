'Heart-breaking': Sinn Fein Apologises For Assassination Of Lord Mountbatten In 1979

Mary Lou McDonald, the leader of Ireland's nationalist Sinn Fein party that was once the political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) apologised for the 1979 assassination of Lord Mountbatten by the IRA. The first such apology by a national leader for the killing of Prince Philip’s beloved uncle came just a day after Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral procession ended on April 17 after he died at the age of 99 on April 9. Lord Mountbatten’s nephew and UK’s Queen Elizabeth II’s husband for over 70 years was aid to rest in London following his demise.

While talking to Times Radio on Sunday, McDonald said, “Of course I am sorry that happened, of course, that is heart-breaking...I am happy to reiterate that on the weekend that your Queen buried her beloved husband.”

McDonald’s remarks are the first apology offered by any political leader of Irish republicans. Her predecessor, Gerry Adams had refused to apologize for the killing when he met with Prince Philip’s son, Prince Charles in 2015. Sinn Fein was once the political wing of the IRA that killed Lord Mountbatten by blowing up his yacht while it was moored off the coast of Co. Silgo.The entire attack was orchestrated by the IRA when the conflict between Irish republicans and people who wanted Northern Ireland to be under UK was soaring.

Lord Mountbatten’s assassination in 1979

Lord Mountbatten was assassinated on August 27, 1979, at the age of 79 by IRA after repeatedly threatening to carry the deed. As per the Irish Post report, the successful assassination involved a 50-pound remote-control bomb that was hidden in Mountbatten’s fishing boat that killed him along with his 14-year-old grandson, Nicholas, and Paul Maxwell, a 15-year-old local. Four other passengers were severely injured. Nationalist paramilitary group, IRA had taken its responsibility.

Lord Mountbatten was maternal of Prince Philip, the longest-serving consort of the UK monarch. Both Philip and Lord Mountbatten were descendants of Queen Victoria, the British monarch in the 19th century. As per reports, at the age of seven, Philip came to England and lived with Lord Mountbatten’s family where both grew close and developed a life-long attachment.

