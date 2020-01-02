Hillary Clinton Appointed As Chancellor Of Queen's University Belfast In Ireland

Former US Senator Hillary Clinton has been appointed as 11th chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast (QUB), on January 1, and became the first female to take up the role. She had received an honorary doctorate from the University in October 2018 and will now serve as chancellor for five years, effective immediately.

Clinton, in a statement, said that it is a great privilege for her to become the Chancellor of QUB and have grown a strong relationship with over the years. “The University is making waves internationally for its research and impact and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence,” she said.

Stephen Prenter, Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Senate expressed his delight on the appointment of the former US Secretary of State as the new chancellor. “Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognised leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen’s and an inspirational role model for the Queen's community,” said Prenter in a statement.

Three roles for Clinton

As University’s chancellor, Clinton will have to fulfil three main roles with the first one to be ceremonial one where she will have to preside at degree congregations. In the second, ambassadorial, role, she will help “open door” for the University in achieving its mission. She will also play the role of advisor where she will provide counsel and guidance to the Vice-Chancellor and senior management.

Hillary Clinton, a Democrat, won the presidential primary in 2016 but lost against the current US President Donald Trump. She was the First Lady of the United States from 1993 to 2001 when Bill Clinton served as the 42nd President. According to QUB, she is a strong advocate for Northern Ireland and an inspirational role model for the Queen’s community.

