Historic! Rishi Sunak Appointed As UK's New Prime Minister By King Charles III

Rishi Sunak stepped into his Prime Ministerial epoch on Tuesday after he arrived at the UK’s Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles III, who anointed him to the leading post.

Earlier during the day, the 73-year-old monarch accepted the formal resignation of outgoing PM Liz Truss, who only held the post for 45 days, thus making herself the shortest-serving Prime Minister in the history of the United Kingdom.

On Monday, Sunak won the Tory leadership race after contenders Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson withdrew from the contest. During his address, Sunak vowed, "To bring our party and our country together because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face."

The Indian-origin Prime Minister is the youngest to hold the UK's top post in 200 years.

Addressing Tory MPs at the 1922 Committee meeting, the 42-year-old said that the only thing that the Conservative party members can do at a time of economic turmoil is to either unite “or die.” “We now need stability and unity. And I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together,” he said.

“This is an existential moment … our party is not fundamentally divided and it has to unite around a clear economic plan and a vision of a better Britain… move forward with experienced, disciplined, focused leadership [and] stable competent government,” he added.

Sunak officially announced his UK PM bid on Sunday by issuing a statement on his official Twitter handle. “The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. That’s why I am standing to be the Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country,” he wrote.