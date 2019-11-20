Honest Residents Repeatedly Hand In Cash Left Mysteriously In Village, Praised For Honesty

Durham Police thanked the village residents for honestly handing over £2000 to the authorities. The detectives said that the village dwellers have repeatedly handed over cash to the police after they 'mysteriously' keep turning up in their area. The people of Blackhall Colliery handed over the money to Durham Police after finding them on the street on November 18. Since 2014, there have been 12 such incidents of the unusual discovery of money being found and then returned by the residents. What is more peculiar is that the money which is handed over to the investigators is 'almost always' comprised of £2000, and found in a bundle of £20 notes.

'Left in plain sight'

Detective Constable John Forster said that the money was always 'left in plain sight' on places like pavements and is discovered by random members of the public. The detective also said that the team had interviewed numerous people and organisations in the village as well as carrying out checks with the local banks and post office. The police authorities even tested the fingerprints but the circumstances of money being left on the streets are still a mystery. The bundle of notes discovered recently was also the fourth one-handed to the officials this year. The Police department has urged the people around the area to contact them if they have any idea about the origin of the money or the owner to call 101.

Could be work of Samaritan

Detective Foster also said that the reoccurrence of such amount of money could be the work of a 'Good Samaritan'. However, the authorities took this opportunity to thank the residents who have shown 'incredible community spirit' by always handing the money in. Even though the occurrence of money is peculiar, the detectives have still not stopped looking for information which will finally help them to get to the bottom of these 'random incidents'.

