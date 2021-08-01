'Hoping For Our Rainbow Baby': UK PM Boris Johnson And Wife Carrie Expecting Second Child

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie Symonds, said Saturday that she is expecting the couple’s second child. Carrie Johnson announced her pregnancy in a post on Instagram in which she also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

“At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken,” she wrote. “I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again, but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.”

Carrie said that she hoped to welcome her “rainbow baby” around Christmas. Rainbow baby is a term used to describe a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth or the death of an infant.

The 33-year-old environmental campaigner and former Conservative Party communications director said that she wanted to share the news about her miscarriage to help others.

“Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well,” she said. “I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too.”

The Johnsons married in May this year in a private Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London. Their first child, Wilfred, was born in April 2020. The PM has four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, and has fathered one child outside of marriage.

Interestingly, the full name of their first child is Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas wherein the third name was chosen as a tribute to two doctors, one named Nick Price and the other Nick Hart, who had treated PM Johnson when he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 treatment in 2020.

The baby will be the fourth born to a sitting British PM in the century. Tony Blair and David Cameron’s wives also had their babies while their husbands were holding the top post of the country.