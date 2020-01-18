Horse Rides Bus Back Home After Its Rescue In UK, Netizens Amused

The stallion was given a ride back home in a bus after it ran loose on the Cardiff road in the UK. South Wales Policing Unit took to Twitter to post a picture of the happy horse which has now taken the internet by storm and garnered over 1.7k likes. Watch it here:

Inc 900



A loose horse on the 'mane' A48 Eastern Ave decided it wanted to 'stirrup' a little trouble but in doing so it risked falling 'foal' of the law.



It then decided to alight an @Cardiffbus

which was on it's way to the Heath Hostable!



Road now re open.#team1east pic.twitter.com/z7YyMWO1x3 — South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit (@SWP_Roads) January 16, 2020

Read: US: 14 Horses Mysteriously Found Dead, Informer To Get $5,000 Reward

Read: UK Police Use Of Facial Recognition Tests Public's Tolerance

Halted traffic

The incident occurred on the mane A48 Eastern Avenue in South Wales where it had caused a traffic jam until it was eventually rescued. Harley Stephen, who helped rescue the horse said that it said it happily trotted on the bus. According to police, the horse was eventually reunited with its owners. The joyous horse caught the attention of many people. Many other bemused netizens took the opportunity to create some horse puns.

That driver is having a "mare" of a shift tonight... — Ian Owens, Esq. (@jianowens) January 16, 2020

Amazing. But the equestrian remains - other than a) what the heck’s going on there then, and b) is that punning even legal? - how much does a horse pay to ride a Cardiff Bus?? — I Loves The 'Diff (@ILovesTheDiff) January 16, 2020

The horse went along the mane road to accident and e-mare-gency where she has now been stable-ised. — Foggy (@cluckin_fevva) January 16, 2020

The long awaited sequel to snakes on a plane is finally here — Alex 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JonesyTheGiant) January 17, 2020

My Mum used to be a Bus Conductress years ago. Every day a young lad used to go from Batley to Bradford with his goat on a lead.

I'm not even horsing around. #truestory #weirdAnimalsOnBuses — Official Freya Sykes (@FreyaSykes) January 17, 2020

Read: Vicky Kaushal Reminds Fans Of Welcome's Uday Shetty, As He Takes Horse-riding Lessons

Read: Madison Bumgarner Chose To Play For Arizona Diamondbacks Due To His Horses: Reports