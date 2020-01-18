The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Horse Rides Bus Back Home After Its Rescue In UK, Netizens Amused

UK News

Stallion was given a ride back home in a bus after it ran loose on the Cardiff road in the UK. South Wales took to Twitter to post a picture of the happy horse.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Horse

The stallion was given a ride back home in a bus after it ran loose on the Cardiff road in the UK. South Wales Policing Unit took to Twitter to post a picture of the happy horse which has now taken the internet by storm and garnered over 1.7k likes. Watch it here: 

Read: US: 14 Horses Mysteriously Found Dead, Informer To Get $5,000 Reward

Read: UK Police Use Of Facial Recognition Tests Public's Tolerance

Halted traffic

The incident occurred on the mane A48 Eastern Avenue in South Wales where it had caused a traffic jam until it was eventually rescued. Harley Stephen, who helped rescue the horse said that it said it happily trotted on the bus. According to police, the horse was eventually reunited with its owners. The joyous horse caught the attention of many people. Many other bemused netizens took the opportunity to create some horse puns. 

Read: Vicky Kaushal Reminds Fans Of Welcome's Uday Shetty, As He Takes Horse-riding Lessons

Read: Madison Bumgarner Chose To Play For Arizona Diamondbacks Due To His Horses: Reports

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KAPIL SIBAL ON CAA
AMIT SHAH GETS A UNIQUE GIFT
RELIEVED MIRZA REACTS TO TITLE
BCCI INVITES SELECTORS' APPLICATION
SDPI WORKERS CAUGHT ON CCTV
JHARKHAND COACH ON MS DHONI