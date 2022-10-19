'How Old Are You'? Child Asks King Charles. Monarch Shares A Laugh With A Playful Reply

King Charles III is no stranger to answering personal questions in a playful fashion. On Tuesday, the 73-year-old monarch headed to East London with Queen Consort Camilla to visit youth organisation Project Zero in Walthamstow, where one young student asked him a question about his age.

On his way to the building, King Charles briefly stopped to make conversation with students of the Barn Croft Primary School, who were holding bright Union Jack flags. As he asked the kids about their upcoming school holidays, one curious pupil questioned: "How old are you, King Charles?"

Responding to this in a rather playful manner, the King, who is set to turn 74 next month, let out a laugh and said, "You can have a guess, you can have a guess." Sporting a smile and nodding to the students, he then went on to ask the teachers: "Do you get a decent summer holiday, I hope? You very much needed it as well.”

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were invited to Project Zero, which aims to “engage young people in positive activities, promoting social inclusion and strengthen community cohesion,” according to a post on Twitter by the Royal Family.

The project's aim is to engage young people in positive activities, promoting social inclusion and strengthen community cohesion.

It was established in 2019 to work towards "a year with zero deaths of a young person due to knife crime or youth violence," according to the organization. Presently, Project Zero hosts an array of events and workshops every week for students who can relish a hot meal and participate in activities after attending school.