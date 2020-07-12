Huawei To Seek Negotiation With UK Over Involvement In 5G Network: Reports

While the British government is planning to remove Chinese telecom giant Huawei from UK’s 5G network, the company’s bosses are reportedly seeking one last attempt to convince Downing Street. As per Sunday Times, Huawei wants to negotiate with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay the removal of the Chinese company’s involvement in the country’s mobile phone network at least until after the next elections in 2025 while hoping that the following British government might retain Huawei.

Following the footsteps of the US President Donald Trump who had blocked the access of Chinese telecom in American chips and semiconductors, Johnson has also started planning to oust the company from UK network in six months. Previously, the British PM had allowed Huawei to be part of 35 per cent of Britain’s 5G network while avoiding involvement in ‘core’ elements that dealt with the personal data of the citizens.

According to separate media reports, Huawei vice president Victor Zhang had insisted that the impacts of America’s sanctions on the company will be entirely revealed in the future. Therefore, while speaking in a press conference, Victor had urged the British government to ‘take more time’. Even china’s ambassador to London warned the British government against the move saying that it would send a “very bad message” to Chinese firms. An update by the spiralling reports over Huawei and UK’s 5G network is reportedly expected to be published before July 22.

Huawei needs to meet 'certain conditions'

Meanwhile just last week, the UK minister has said that the Chinese tech-giant has to meet certain conditions that would permit its participation. According to international media reports, British health minister Matt Hancock has said on July 5 that ‘there are a number of conditions that needed to be met’ but declined to comment on the report which stated the UK officials are putting together proposals to cease the installation of Huawei Technologies equipment before six months.

Hancock’s statement came after media reports emerged that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to phase out the use of Huawei in country’s 5G network in as little as six months. According to a report prepared by the country’s spy agency GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre, the new US sanctions on Huawei will force the company to use untrusted technology that could make the risk impossible to control.

